Q3 2021 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi, everyone. Chris here seated here with Maria in Malmo. First of all, I would just like to start and welcome you all, and also, this will be my first call. I read the transcript for the last call in Q2. So just a short update on my journey in the first 1.5 months. Of course, I spent a lot of time out in the organization with all our countries and some businesses, and we'll come back to that in the presentation. But also confirming that I believe Beijer is in a very good position with strong tailwinds going forward, both from the green product side, but also the positioning with a growing segment within HVAC. So I believe it's in a good position, a good strategy, and we'll continue that