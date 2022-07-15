Q2 2022 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you. Hi everyone, Christopher together with Ulf. Welcome to our Q2 call.
I think we'll get started right away. So we'll start on Page 3, which is more our rolling 12 months. We show this on a regular basis. As we continue to grow our sales, we're now almost rolling at SEK 20 billion. We added some countries through acquisition this year, and we'll continue to drive our business through our 450 branches.
So let's move on to the next slide, #4. We reached sales of SEK 5,938 million. So we had a very good sales quarter, I would say, plus 30% in total. Organic sales, plus 13%, then we'll come back a little bit the buildup what's of that. And also a good summer season for our acquisitions that we made
