Q4 2022 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Beijer Ref Q4 Report 2022.



Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to CEO, Chris Norbye; and CFO Ulf Berghult.



Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi, everyone. Chris Norbye sitting together with Ulf, so welcome to our call. I think we'll dive straight to it starting with Slide 3. Of course, this is a slide we have every quarter, and it continues to go up the rolling 12 months, and we keep, of course, adding people and also in more countries and branches. So we continue to grow both organic and through acquisition. And of course, we'll come back to that here on -- if we move on to Slide #4.



So the highlights for the quarter, I would say, another very strong quarter for us. Sales of SEK 5.8 billion, an increase of 36%. Organic sales continue to grow at a high pace, 18%, and we'll come back with the main drivers of that continued strong growth.