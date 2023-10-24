Nine months 2023 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi, everyone. It's Christopher Norbye here sitting with Ulf and also Joel Davidsson, who will be taking over as CFO going forward. So we're all 3 here in the room in Malmo. So with that, we'll get started. First slide is Beijer Ref at a glance. As you can see, our rolling 12 continues to increase. I think more interesting is that we joined a new market here in South Korea with an acquisition during the quarter. So now in 45 countries around the world and of course we'll come back. But also we've made an another add-on acquisition in the quarter in the U.S. as we have been discussing that earlier. Moving over to the next slide, a little bit highlights of the quarter. Sales of almost SEK 8.5 billion. So we continue our strong growth plus