Beijer Ref AB (publ) Capital Markets Day 2023 Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Beijer Ref's very first Capital Markets Day. We are thrilled that so many has decided to join us here today, and we would like to acknowledge the people that have been traveling from far to take part of this very special event. And of course, we would also like to acknowledge the people that are following us online. We have a packed day with a lot of presentations. And after approximately 70 to 80 minutes, we will have a short break for 15 minutes, after which we will continue. There will be no Q&A after each presentation. Instead, we will have a Q&A at the end of the presentation at the summary. And as some of you already noticed, we released a press release this morning regarding new financial targets which we will talk about today later in the presentation. So without further ado, it gives me a great pleasure to welcome the CEO of Beijer Ref, Christopher Norbye, Welcome.



Christopher Norbye - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Thanks Nicholas, and I