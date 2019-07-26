Jul 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Matthew Taylor - NV Bekaert SA - CEO & Director
All right. Hi, everybody, and welcome to this briefing on our first half results for 2019. Welcome to the people who are online as well. Let me start for those here in the room with a quick safety briefing because if there is an alarm or an incident, to evacuate the building you go out of the door, right beside you there through the 2 double doors and turn immediately right and you're outside the building. And the meeting point is at the front of the building, you just walk around the building.
Okay. Good. We care about you. When you write nice things about us. Okay. Let me talk about our results for the first half of the year, and I'll start off with the highlights and Frank will help you through it. Actually, whilst mentioning Frank there, you will notice that we don't have Taoufiq here with us today, our new CFO. Unfortunately, because he hadn't yet been ingrained in the Bekaert safety standards. The day before he joined us when he was moving house, he had an accident on the stairs and has damaged his leg quite badly, and is hopefully lying in
Half Year 2019 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
