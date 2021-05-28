NV Bekaert SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Jurgen Tinggren - NV Bekaert SA - Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to Bekaert's Capital Markets Day. My name is Jurgen Tinggren. I'm the Chairman of the Board. And I was very much looking forward to this opportunity to meet with you, even if it has to be digital or by virtual means this time, but also to explain to you a little bit the challenges and the progress made at Bekaert. We are at experience at the moment, of course, a very challenging global economy and disruptions in many markets. And we felt it's really a good time to update everybody on how Bekaert responds and adapts to the changing environment.



So today, there are 5 topics, which we would like to cover with you. We'd like to start off with sharing with you some deep dives that we did on the megatrends and how they impact Bekaert and the needs to adapt to this new world. Out of that, we go on to looking at our strategy for responding to these new challenges and opportunities and driving value creation in the strategy. And obviously, to deploy the strategy successfully, there's a lot of strategic