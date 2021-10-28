Q3 2021 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call of Befesa.



I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa.



And today, as usual, we have with us Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the company. Javier will start with an executive summary covering the main highlights of the period, then Wolf will review the 9 months financials in total and by business unit as well as cash flow and an update on hedging. Javier will close this presentation providing an update on our growth projects as well as an outlook for the remainder of 2021. Finally, we will open the lines for the Q&A