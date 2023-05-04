May 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Befesa First Quarter 2023 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Rafael Perez, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy.
Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy
Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call of Befesa. Good morning to all of you joining from the U.S. Thank you for attending this conference call. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. Today, we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the company.
Today, we are hosting this conference call from the recently acquired zinc smelter facility in North Carolina in the U.S., which is the reason this call is taking place at an initial time.
Javier Molina will start with an executive summary of the first quarter. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period, covering steel dust and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling
Q1 2023 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...