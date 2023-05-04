Q1 2023 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call of Befesa. Good morning to all of you joining from the U.S. Thank you for attending this conference call. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. Today, we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the company.



Today, we are hosting this conference call from the recently acquired zinc smelter facility in North Carolina in the U.S., which is the reason this call is taking place at an initial time.



Javier Molina will start with an executive summary of the first quarter. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period, covering steel dust and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling