Q2 2023 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the first half 2023 results of Befesa SA. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After a short introduction by the management, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). And I would now like to turn the conference over to Rafael Perez, CFO. Please go ahead.



Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the first half 2022 results conference. I am Rafael Perez, CFO Befesa. Today, we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; and Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of the company. Javier Molina will start with an executive summary of the first half. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period, covering steel dust and aluminum salt slags recycling.



I will then review the financials with a focus on cash flow, net debt and our hedging program. As here, we'll close this presentation providing an update on our growth plan as well as