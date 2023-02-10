Q4 2022 Bittium Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Hannu Huttunen - Bittium Oyj - Advisor



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Bittium Corporation Financial Statement 2022 review meeting. My name is Hannu Huttunen, I'm the Bittium CEO. And with me here today, I have Mr. Pekka Kunnari the CFO.



Okay. Agenda for today's discussion is as shown here. First, I'll go through the main highlights of the businesses from the last year, then Pekka will go through the numbers in the more dated level, and then we'll get back to outlook for this ongoing year.



Okay. If we start from the tactical communications business area of Bittium. Naturally, the market for this business was changing quite a lot during the last year, the unfortunate Russian invasion to Ukraine change the thinking of how to even budgets are thought in the many Western countries. And of course, that will have an impact to our market as well in the long run.



So first increases of this defense put it typically has gone to the equipment and for example, amination that's in use already in these countries. And then in the second wave, we expect this kind of investments to new