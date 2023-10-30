Bittium Oyj Capital Markets Day 2023 Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Okay. Yeah. Okay. All right. Let's start again. So warmly welcome everybody to this Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Karoliina Malmi, and I'm the Head of Communications and Sustainability at Bittium.



I'm quite excited to see so many friendly faces here today. We have also a lot of people participating online, so welcome to you too. Bittium has been going through a lot of changes during the last years and one of which being as we have transformed the company from service-based business to a house with own strong products.



During the last years, we have developed these businesses furthermore towards independent business units. And today, we are going to talk about the updated strategy, which we have announced today in the morning. But we will also take a bit of a time to go through the journey from the past years. And also, we made few very exciting announcements last week, and we are going to address them as well.



But before going into the