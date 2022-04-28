Q4 2021 Brockhaus Technologies AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Marco Brockhaus - Brockhaus Technologies AG - CEO & Member of the Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you very much for joining the call. We are very proud to take this call today as we believe had a transformational year behind us with two acquisitions: Bikeleasing.de and kvm-tec, and with that we had tremendous growth in a year of, A, uncertainty; and B, very tough market conditions, as you all know. The prices for gems like researching for in the technology innovation area, and the German Mittelstand are hard to find, especially hard to find for reasonable prices.



That said, we did already a sales increase of 145% to EUR126.5 million on a pro forma basis for 2021, coming from EUR51.6 million in 2022 (sic, "2020"), with an adjusted EBITDA pro forma of EUR48.2 million. More detail later in the presentation.



Many investors