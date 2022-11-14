Q3 2022 Brockhaus Technologies AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Brockhaus Technologies update call regarding the first nine-month results in 2022. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Marco Brockhaus.



Marco Brockhaus - Brockhaus Technologies AG - CEO & Management Board Member



Yeah, thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for the first nine months of 2022. Before we begin, I would like to point out that the slides we are presenting will afterwards be published, as usual, in the investor relations section of our website, brockhaus-technologies.com.



After our presentation, we will be open the call to questions from your side. To be fair to everyone, please limit yourself to one question plus one follow-up. Thank you very much in advance.



Before we present our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on page 2 of our presentation, which explains the understanding of forward-looking statements. Additionally, please refer to note 7 of our annual report 2021 on page 86