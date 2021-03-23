Byggmax Group AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Sanna Westman - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-Marketing Manager



My name is Sanna, Head of Marketing at Byggmax, and I will take you through this live session. Let's start with some housekeeping rules. As you can see, there is a field where you can write questions. Don't worry, your question is not public. Only I can see them. So ask away. We'll try to answer them all in the end during the Q&A. With me, I have Mattias, CEO; and Helena, CFO. Mattias, what are we going to talk about today?



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Well, we're going to talk about Byggmax, of course. We're going to talk about our position today. We're going to talk about the trends that are impacting us. We're going to talk about the ambitions that we have going forward. And we're also going to present some news.



Sanna Westman - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-Marketing Manager



Exciting. What kind of news?



