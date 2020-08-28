Q3 2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to this webcast. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark. And together with me today, I have our CFO, Septima Maguire, and we are going to give you insight into the third quarter 2020 report just issued this morning. And we are going to cover the highlights of -- and the trading and the financial figures as well as the status and outlook for the remainder of the financial year. At the end, there will be an opening for a Q&A where we will answer any questions you might have.



You can flip to the next page. As many of you might have expected, the highlight of this quarter has been the progress that we have made on the program to restructure Benchmark to become a streamlined, sustainably profitable group. I am very satisfied that the -- through the quarter and post period, have been able to reach many of the milestones that we set out to meet, the substantial events. And this have, of course, been communicated to the market as we have moved along, last one being the sale of our vaccine facility