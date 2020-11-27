Full Year 2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Hannah Kathryn Crowe - Equity Development Limited - Head of Investor Access



Okay. Well, we will maybe start now.



So welcome. Thank you for joining us today. We are here to hear from Benchmark Holdings on their full year results. We will take questions at the end, and we are recording this so you can find it on our website later on today.



Without further ado, I will hand you over to Trond Williksen, CEO.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you and good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to our financial year '20 year-end presentation. As said, I am Trond Williksen. I'm the CEO of Benchmark Holdings. And I'm joined with our CFO, Septima Maguire. And together, we are going to give you an insight into the financial performance for our financial year ending September 30 as well as update you on status, strategy and outlook for the group going forward.



Move to Slide 2, please. Starting off with highlights.



Truly, financial year '20 has been an exceptional year for Benchmark, a year of true