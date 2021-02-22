Q1 2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Benchmark Holdings webcast and conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Trond Williksen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to our Q1 financial year 2021 presentation. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark Holdings. And as usual, I'm joined by our CFO, Septima Maguire. And we are going to give you insight into the financial and operational performance for our first quarter in this year as well as update you on status and outlook for the group.



So, starting off with highlights and move to Slide 2. I am very pleased to say that we have started the financial year on a positive note and very much in line with our expectations and ambitions for the quarter. We've had a quarter with good progress in all our business areas.



It follows from this that we see a strong improvement year-on-year also financially. Our revenues are up by 18% from Q1 2020 to GBP 29 million while our