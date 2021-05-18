May 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Ivonne Cantu - Benchmark Holdings plc - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Welcome to the Benchmark Holdings Interim Results Webinar. (Operator Instructions) There's a PDF of the slides on the right-hand side and this webinar is being recorded. I now hand over to Trond Williksen, CEO; and Septima Maguire, CFO. Trond, over to you.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to the first half and Q2 presentation for financial year 2021 for Benchmark Holdings. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark; and as usual, I bring with me our CFO, Septima Maguire, and together, we are going to give you insight into our financial and operational results from first half and second quarter of the financial year. And at the end of the presentation, we will also share with you our views on outlooks as well as some reflections on the strategic positioning of the group.



Page 2. Starting off with the highlights, I am