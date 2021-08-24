Q3 2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Benchmark Holdings Quarter 3 results. I am joined today by Trond Williksen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to this quarterly presentation. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark. And as usual, I'm here with our CFO, Septima Maguire. And we are going to give you insight into our financial and operational results for Q3 of our financial year 2021. At the end of the presentation, we will also share with you our views on the outlook for the remainder of the year as well as for the time to come.



Page 2. This time, I would like to start with presenting images of something that happened after the end of the quarter. As you probably guessed, these are pictures from the first operations with Ectosan Vet and CleanTreat in Norway, which marks a very important strategic milestone for us in Benchmark. As we announced, July 15, we then passed the last regulatory step necessary to launch the transformational sea lice solution,