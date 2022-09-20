Benchmark Holdings PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good -- good morning to all of you, and welcome to beautiful Bodo. Welcome to the Capital Market Day of Benchmark. We are really pleased and we are really honored to see that so many of you have been setting aside a whole day with us, and we have a lot to tell you.



We aim to make this an interesting day, we aim to make it an exciting day. Presenting Benchmark, what we believe is a unique company, what we believe is a uniquely positioned company not only in the industry that we are in, but also from an investment point of view.



My name is, as some of you know, Trond Williksen. I am the CEO of Benchmark, and I've been that since 1st of June 2020. I came into this group with many years of experience from the seafood industry, many years of experience from the agriculture industry. And this is the third assignment I have, as the CEO of our publicly-listed company within this business.



I feel that this journey I've had in Benchmark has been a very, very exciting journey. There are several reasons behind that -- sorry.