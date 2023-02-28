Q1 2023 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to the Q1 financial year '23 presentation for Benchmark. I am Trond Williksen, I'm the CEO of the group. And at this time, it's really a pleasure to welcome you all to presentation. First time live since I joined the company with physical presence -- since I joined the company nearly 3 years ago. And first time in Oslo, where we have (inaudible) 15th of December, last year, where we intend to uplift to the main list.



Here, in Oslo, you are very used to salmon companies, and company is very exposed to the salmon industry or related to the salmon industry. Benchmark is also a company that is very much exposed to the salmon industry. But we are more than just a bet on salmon. With a broad and very relevant footprint, we are a unique to the aquaculture industry. We are also a bet on the aquaculture industry, having market-leading positions in what we do in all the major species in aquaculture globally.



Moving over to the program. As usual, I'm here together with Septima Maguire, who's our