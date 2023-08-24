Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning to all of you, and welcome to this quarterly presentation for Benchmark Holdings, where we cover our third quarter in our financial year '23.



I'm Trond Williksen, I'm the CEO of the group. And as usual, I bring with me my CFO, Septima Maguire, and we're going to take you through kind of a normalized program for these kind of presentations, starting with highlights of the quarter, moving in to give you an operational update of the activities in our 3 business areas, before Septima is going to take you through some more granularity on financials. We are ending the presentation with outlook for the time to come. And of course, at the end of the session, there will be