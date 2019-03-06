Mar 06, 2019 / 01:40PM GMT
Michael Edward Rose - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research
All right. Well, we're going to get started. Next up, I am pleased to have Bank OZK with us. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company operates a traditional banking operation throughout the Southeast, along with this Real Estate Specialties Group, or RESG as known across the United States.
With us today from the company is Chief Administrative Officer, Tim Hicks; along with Brannon Hamblen, who heads up the RESG group. And with that, I will turn it over to Tim.
Tim Hicks - Bank OZK - Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Director of IR
Appreciate you having us here today, and it's always a great, great conference to be here.
You may not know this, Michael, but you share an anniversary with our Chairman and CEO. Yesterday was our Chairman and CEO's 40th anniversary with leading the bank, and I understand this is the 40th year of this conference. So happy to share that anniversary with you guys.
But as Michael indicated, we
