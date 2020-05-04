Bank Ozk Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bank OZK Annual Shareholder Meeting. At this time, the meeting will begin, and it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, George Gleason. Sir, the floor is yours.



George G. Gleason - Bank OZK - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, would the meeting please come to order? Good morning. My name is George Gleason. It's my privilege as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bank OZK to welcome you to our Annual Shareholders meeting. We appreciate you being here. I will be presiding at this meeting, and Helen Brown will serve as secretary of the meeting.



I am informed by our secretary that all shareholders were mailed a notice of annual meeting on or about March 13, 2020, as evidenced by affidavits from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and I hereby declare that this meeting has been properly called. A copy of the notice of the meeting and the affidavit of mailing will be incorporated in the minutes of this meeting.



As the company has previously disclosed, this