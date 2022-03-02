Q4 2021 Bossard Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Daniel Bossard - Bossard Holding AG - Group CEO



Thank you. I will also say something. Welcome to our annual financial analyst and media conference 2022. I'm very happy that we are back to a physical meeting. We are streaming this event, and it will be available on our website later today.



Stephan Zehnder, our CFO, and I would like to guide you through the following agenda. I will start with some highlights 2021. Stefan Zehnder will then navigate through the financials before I will close with a strategic focus and outlook 2022.



So let me start with the highlights. The Bossard Group closed with a record sales of CHF995 million and an EBIT of CHF123 million.



The economic tailwind throughout the year helped us to achieve these numbers, whereas the ongoing pandemic, global supply disruptions, and cost inflation posed unprecedented challenges to the organization. Our proven supply chain resilience through double sourcing of key products from different sources and regions and safety stock up to eight months helped us to respond to increasing customer demand without significant