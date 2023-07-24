Q2 2023 Boule Diagnostics AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jesper SÃ¶derqvist

Boule Diagnostics AB - CEO and Group President



Welcome to this second quarter earning call for Boule Diagnostics. Thank you for joining us here in the middle of the summer. Today, we're a bit spread out, so I hope technology will be with us today.



Myself, I am in Los Angeles. Together with a number of colleagues, I will attend one of the bigger IVD conferences, AACC, this week. And we'll meet a number of customers, particular OEM customers, and also distributors from South America.



Let's start with the highlights of this quarter. We released a new five-part veterinary instrument, so we now have a broader veterinary portfolio for the European market. And that we're really, really happy to see, and we are now shipping these units to customers in Europe.



In the US, on our system side, we had a