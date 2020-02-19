Full Year 2019 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the IRESS Limited '19 Financial Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Walsh, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Andrew Leslie Walsh - IRESS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks for joining us this morning for the presentation of our full year result for 2019. My name is Andrew Walsh. I'm the CEO of IRESS, and I'm joined by our CFO, John Harris. In today's call, I'll provide an overview of performance at a group and segment level. And John will provide some further detail on the financial results before I conclude with some commentary on 2020. There will be opportunity for questions.



Before I turn to financial results, I'll briefly touch on 2 acquisitions for IRESS in 2019. Slide 11, I'm referring to. It's important for IRESS to provide accurate, timely and cost-effective data and insights. This is a strategic priority for us. Our acquisition of QuantHouse in 2019 accelerates our data strategy. QuantHouse is highly complementary and strategically aligned