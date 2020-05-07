Iress Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Anthony Michael D'Aloisio - IRESS Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Tony D'Aloisio, the Chair of IRESS. It's 11:30, and I declare this Annual General Meeting open.



I'd like to first begin with acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we work and live and recognize their continuing connection to land, water and community. We pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging.



As you know, today's meeting is virtual in the sense that shareholders can only participate using the Link online platform. This form of meeting has been approved by ASIC. We sent a guide to you, and that guide has enabled you to log in and are now participating. Thank you for your understanding as we all are well aware of the reasons why it's been necessary for health and safety to conduct the AGM in this way. On behalf of the Board, we apologize that we are not meeting you in person and that we will not have the usual informal get together over refreshments after the AGM.



I will say a few words shortly concerning how I propose to run the