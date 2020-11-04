Q3 2020 Iress Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Andrew Leslie Walsh - IRESS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q3 trading update. I'm joined today by John Harris, our CFO. On this call, we'll take you through our Q3 results and the outlook for Q4. We have released the presentation to the ASX, to which we'll refer during the call. There is a lot of information in that pack. So I'll focus my remarks on the first 2 pages, and then John will take us through the financials, and then we'll open up for Q&A.



Before we get into that detail, let me first answer upfront, the question of why we're giving this update? Because simply we want to provide transparency given current volatile market conditions and also following withdraw of our guidance earlier this year. We have a strong business, and it's performing consistently through this period of heightened volatility. We are executing to our plan and doing what we said we would do. We're expanding our market opportunities and also affirming our growth strategies.



Over 90% of our revenue is recurring. That gives us a strong base for an improved