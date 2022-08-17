Half Year 2022 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Iress Limited 2022 Half Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Walsh, IRS CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Andrew Leslie Walsh - Iress Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks for joining us today, and welcome to Iress -- Thanks for joining us today, and welcome to Iress' 2022 First Half Results Call. John Harris, Iress' CFO; and Michael Brown from Investor Relations, are on the line with me.



We've released a detailed presentation to the ASX this morning. I will concentrate my remarks to the opening pages of the deck, and John will take you through the financials.



As usual, we present our results on an underlying basis in constant currency. There is a full reconciliation to statutory results at actual FX rates in the deck. In determining underlying results, we have adjusted the prior corresponding period for the one-off earner payments for the QuantHouse and BC Gateway acquisitions and, in the current half, removed the