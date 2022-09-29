Iress Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Roger Sharp -



Good morning ladies and gentlemen. My name is Roger Sharp, Chair of Iress Limited. It's 11:30 AM. And I declare this Extraordinary General Meeting open. Before we begin, I would like to pay my respect to the traditional owners of the land on which we meet. We got the whole people of the Eora Nation. I'd also like to pay my respects to their elders, past and present and Aboriginal elders of other communities who may be here today.



Thank you all for taking the time to join our meeting either online via the Computershare meeting platform or here with us at KWM in Sydney. For those of you attending in person, a little housekeeping. There are 2 exit points from the building outside of this room. The closest exit is via the sky bar located by the same route through which we entered from this room to right the fire stairs will be on your left. The other exit point, turn left through the corridor, past the lift lobby and the fire stairs would be on your left. If there is an emergency, please exit out of both doors to avoid congestion, fire wardens will be present to assist with evacuation and