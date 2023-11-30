Iress Ltd Investor Briefing Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Roger Sharp - Iress Ltd - Chair



Welcome to this update from the Iress management team on the company's transformation program. I'm Roger Sharp, Chair of Iress, and with me are Marcus Price, our Managing Director, and Cameron Williamson, our CFO.



We've allocated an hour for this call. There'll be time for Q&A at the end, but if we do run out of time, we'd be more than happy to schedule separate calls with you.



This transformation is a whole-of-company strategy that is fully supported by the Board of Iress. As a Board, we are really pleased with the progress being made in delivering transformation outcomes. The new team is demonstrating that it knows how to take unnecessary cost out of this business, show more attention to its customers, and improve its product suite. If we get these things right, the benefits will flow through to shareholders.



As you know, we did experience some headwinds in the mid-year, and in response, we have brought several transformation initiatives forward since August, and will today deliver an improved outlook for the second half of FY23, which will