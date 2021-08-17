Half Year 2021 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you. Hello. This is David Veitch, CEO of Basilea, and I would like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast, reviewing our financial results and key achievements for the first half year 2021 and discuss our upcoming milestones. I would also like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements. Joining me on our call today are Adesh Kaul, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Marc Engelhardt, our Chief Medical Officer.



This morning, we issued a press release and our half year financial report. I will firstly