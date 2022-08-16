Half Year 2022 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Basilea Pharmaceutica Half Year Results 2022 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you very much. I'd like to welcome you all to our conference call and webcast reviewing our financial results and key achievements for our half year 2022. We will also outline the progress we've made in the implementation of our strategy to become a leading global anti-infectives company and highlight the upcoming milestones. For further detailed information, please see the ad hoc announcement issued this morning and also our half year report 2022. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com.



I would like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements.



