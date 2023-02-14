Full Year 2022 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you. Hello, I'm David Veitch, CEO of Basilea. And I'd like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast. We'll review our financial results and key achievements for the full year 2022 and also outline the progress we've made in the implementation of our strategy to become a leading global anti-infectives company and highlight the upcoming milestones.



For further detailed information, please see the ad hoc announcement issued this morning, and also our full year report 2022. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com.



I'd like to mention that this call