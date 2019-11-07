Q3 2019 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's Conference Call on the Results of the Third Quarter figures 2019. Next to me sitting, Professor Klaus Josef Lutz, our CEO; and Andreas Helber, our CFO, who will guide you through the presentation and take the question at the end of presentation. All relevant documents have been sent out this morning. Otherwise, you know you can download it also from the Investor Relations website.



And I hand over now to Professor Lutz.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, on the phone. Thanks for joining us for our analyst conference and the communication and key messages with regard to the third quarter 2019. The main messages and key messages first, maybe, and you can follow on Page 4 of the presentation, revenues and earnings, up year-on-year after the third quarter. Improved earnings in all 3 core business segments, and we confirm a significant increase for 2019 annual results. Looking to