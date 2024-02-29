Feb 29, 2024 / 02:50PM GMT

Stephen V. Byrne - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of America Equity Research & Research Analyst



Welcome back. It's a pleasure for me to host this discussion with CF Industries. I got Bert Frost up here, Head of Commercial; Martin Jarosick, Head of Investor Relations. For those of you that were in our -- in this room yesterday, we had a really interesting discussion with [Melih Keyman] and Don Lambert and the topic was largely around nitrogen. And I have to say that 2 of them were had some very strong about nitrogen. So why don't we kind of kind of kick it off about with your near-term outlook for nitrogen supply and demand in the U.S. market.



Questions and Answers:

- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. - EVP of Sales, Market Development & Supply ChainSo where we are today, March 1, looking over almost March 1, but looking at the spring demand, and it's going to be robust. Even at [$4.50 corn, $4.60 corn] for December harvest, we're expecting good demand in weak country. There's been good soil moisture in those markets as well as