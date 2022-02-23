Half Year 2022 Cromwell Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary Weiss -



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Cromwell Property Group's financial results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2021.



I begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



While the global operating environment continued to be challenging due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cromwell has achieved a satisfactory half year result, which reflects the stability and resilience of our platform. Our global team continued to provide on-the-ground operations so that our securityholders and investors can benefit from our depth of experience and local knowledge across a range of key property sectors.



During the period, good progress was made on a number of fronts, most notably the appointment of Jonathan Callaghan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the group. Jonathan is an outstanding executive with deep experience in property and capital markets.



In addition, we have undertaken a strategic review of the business. In November