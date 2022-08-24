Full Year 2022 Cromwell Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you. I begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders past, present, and emerging. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Cromwell Property Group's Financial Results presentation for the year ended 30th June 2022.



Cromwell delivered stable returns through the financial year as markets globally continue to be impacted by COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, growing inflation, and increasing interest rates, leading to increased volatility and uncertainty across many sectors and countries. Cromwell has again proven to be a strong and resilient group with our full-year results, reflecting ongoing positive momentum and positioning during a period of change and a less