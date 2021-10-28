Q3 2021 China Reinsurance Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Shukai Liu - China Reinsurance(Group)Corporation-Director of BOD Office



(technical difficulty)



Q3 results announcement. I am Liu Shukai, the Director of the BoD office. In order to implement the requirement of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, we have postponed the time for this announcement and I'm really sorry for the inconvenience that we created.



I'd like to give you a brief introduction towards the executives who are presenting here. We have Mr. Zuo Huiqiang, who is responsible for the business sectors of China Re; and Mr. (inaudible) who is responsible for the China P&C; Mr. (inaudible), responsible with China Re Life; and Mr. (inaudible), who is responsible for the China Continental Insurance; and Mr. (inaudible), who is responsible for the China Re Asset. According to the previous experience, we are going to divide today's meeting into 2 parts. The first part is going to be given to Mr. Zuo Huiqiang to give you a brief introduction toward the operations or results of the first 3 quarters of this year and the second part is going to