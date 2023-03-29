Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Xiaoyun Zhu - China Reinsurance(Group)Corporation-VP - Joint Company Secretary, Board Secretary & GM of the HR Department



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the 2022 Annual Results Announcement of China Re. I'm the host for today, my name is Zhu Xiaoyun, Vice President and the Board Secretary of China Re. First, allow me to introduce the executives for attending today's results announcement. They are Mr. He Chunlei, Chairman of China Re. Mr. Qianzhi Zhuang, President of China Re; Mr. Tian Meipan, Chief Actuary of China Re; Mr. Renjiang Zhang, President of the China Re P&C; Mr. Li Xiaomin, VP of China Continent Insurance; Mr. Li Wei, President of China Re Asset. And for today's results announcements will be 2 agenda.



First, executives will brief you the general picture as results announcement and Mr. He Chunlei will brief you the overlook and also the outlook for 2022 and '23 and Mr. Qianzhi Zhuang will go into details and then followed by Q&A session. The executives will answer some of your questions in your interest