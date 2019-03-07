Full Year 2018 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Cairn Homes 2018 Preliminary Results Call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today I'm pleased to present Michael Stanley, cofounder and CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining our 2018 preliminary results call. We are delighted this morning to be reporting strong results for 2018 across all of our key metrics, and importantly, to announce our intention to propose an interim dividend of EUR 0.025 per share next September, a very significant milestone for everybody associated with Cairn.



Our vision is to be the most trusted, respected and safest homebuilder in Ireland. And our strategy is to capitalize on the recovery of the Irish residential property market by building great locations and great places with high-quality, competitively priced zones that -- where people love to live. We're Ireland's most active homebuilder. And the sites we