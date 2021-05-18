Q1 2021 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this Q1 2021 report from Calliditas. If you turn to Page 2, and before we begin, giving our listing on NASDAQ Global Select, I would just like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements.



So turning to Page 3. In Q1, the company reached a major milestone with a filing for approval in IgA nephropathy with the FDA. This is the first-ever submission for proven IgAN, and it provides for thousands of patients living every day with this progressive disease. We subsequently received priority review from the FDA, and we're also granted accelerated assessment by EMA in April.



We continue to deliver on our plan, and we will submit our dossier to EMA this quarter, as previously announced, and we're very excited to