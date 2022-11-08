Calliditas Therapeutics AB KOL Webinar Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics fireside chat. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the Calliditas website following the conclusion of the event. I'd now like to turn the call over to Renee Lucander, Chief Executive Officer of Calliditas Therapeutics. Please go ahead, Renee.



Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining this presentation by Dr. Richard Lafayette on the treatment landscape of IgA nephropathy and recently published data in this space.



So Dr. Lafayette is a Professor of Medicine on Nephrology at the Stanford University Medical Center. He has, as many of you know, a very impressive background in the area nephrology and a long-standing interest in glomera diseases with a focus on IgA nephropathy. He's a Founder and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center and its fellowship training program. He has over 25 years of