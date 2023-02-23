Q4 2022 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Q4 report of 2022. I would ask you to turn the page and initially just bring your attention to our disclaimer page, -- this is just related to forward-looking statements, and I refer you to the company's reports and other filings, including those which contain risk factors and other relevant information. We can go to the next page. So thank you for joining us for this fourth quarter report of 2022, which concludes a very successful year for Calliditas in which we commercially launched the first ever approved medication IgA nephropathy in the U.S. There has been great interest from nephrologists for medication, which targets the pursued origin of the disease and which does