Q2 2024 CropEnergies AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Stephan Meeder - CropEnergies AG - Spokesperson of the Executive Board, CEO & CFO



Thank you, George, for the introduction. Welcome, everybody, on our Q2 conference call. Thank you very much for your interest in CropEnergies. We have published our presentation on the website. I hope that you all have it in front of you.



So I would start on Page 2, which is called highlights. So as a background, we have released an ad hoc release on July 12 this year, where we already indicated that we await for Q2 a significant reduction in revenues, EBITDA and operating profit, due to normalized prices and to lower production sales levels due to maintenance shutdowns. And you will see later on when we look into the numbers that Q2 came unexpected. It's clearly significantly below prior year, but it's in line with expectations.



Also important to note that we confirm our guideline as of today, and at the same time, it shall always be noted that if we look into figures of financial year '22, '23, this compares to the fourth record year in a row and the last financial year '21, '22 was exceptionally high. So