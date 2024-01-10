Q3 2024 CropEnergies AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / NTS GMT

Stephan Meeder CropEnergies-CEO/CFO



Welcome everybody to our Q3 conference call. Thank you very much for your interest and joining today in this conference call.



Today, we will comment on the first nine months of the business year and the Q3 isolated. And if I look back to the last weeks, we already had 3MRI. in the recently, the first one was on October 18, there will be communicated that we assume Q3 to be significantly below our prior year's Q3, but Q3 to come out better than Q2. And this is something when we will look later on to the figures we can we can confirm this assumption was right into the figures that we will present today. I confirm this this assumptions.



On the other hand, which was less pleasant and also surprising to us, we had 2MRI as in on November 15, the first one where we had to adopt the operational profit guidance for the full financial year. This was due to the significant and not a expected price decrease on ethanol markets from 900 to 635 that we adjusted for the first time, the forecast and very unpleasant and one month later on December