Q3 2023 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia PT Tbk Earnings Call Transcript

Reggy Susanto - PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. This is Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to the PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



Joining us today are Patrick Walujo, President Director and Group CEO; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Also present are Thomas Husted, our Chief Operating Officer; Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, our President of On-Demand Services; Melissa Siska Juminto, President of E-commerce; Hans Patuwo, President of Financial Technology Services; and Kevin Widlanski, Head of GoTo Logistics.



Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the 3 months ended September 30, 2023. We have also submitted and published our consolidated financial statements as of and for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023.



As a reminder, today's discussion may contain