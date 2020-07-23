Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Concentric's Interim Report January to June 2020. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present David Woolley, CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, CFO. Please begin your meeting.
David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning, everyone, and let us add our welcome to you joining the call. We look forward to talking again and look forward to the questions at the end. So let's make a start. If we move the slide, then we'll actually look at today's agenda. Next slide, please.
So I think it's appropriate that we understand that the normal agenda will change slightly. And that's with the COVID-19 crisis, economic and health crisis, we need to at least mention it in passing. And during this presentation, we'll tell you about some of the things that we needed to do to protect our people and the business. Otherwise, the agenda is as we would normally do it.
I will take us through the summary of quarter 2 to 2020. I'll then pass over to Marcus to talk
Q2 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...